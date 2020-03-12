Rodney M. Thomas (CW5, United States Army, Retired), a resident of Ozark, died early Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at his home. He was 72. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Fred Boni officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. A Rosary will be held at 6:30 PM Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Vivian B. Adams School, 2047 Stuart Tarter Road, Ozark, Alabama 36360. Mr. Thomas, son of late Rex Adam Thomas and Nellie McQuinney Thomas, was a native of Encino, California. He joined the United States Army in 1968 and retired with the rank of CW5. Following his retirement from the United States Army, he was employed with various aviation contractors. Mr. Thomas was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jenelle Matthews Thomas; a son, Steven Thomas, and his brother, Radd Thomas. Surviving relatives include three daughters, Mona Warren (Andrew), Ozark; Michelle Holland (Danny), Enterprise and Jennifer Johnson (Damon), Midland City; five sons, Dr. Michael Thomas (Lara), Stratton, NH; Christopher Thomas (LTC, U.S Army, Retired) and wife, Gina Thomas (LTC, U.S. Army, Retired) Colorado Springs, CO; Gregory Thomas (Regan), Shelby Township, MI; John Thomas (Jessica), Tampa, FL. and Matthew Thomas (Captain, U.S. Army), Ft. Wainwright, AK; three sisters, Berne Van Duinwyk, Palmdale, CA., Rebecca Thomas, Sana Maria, CA., and Rhetta Fisher(Steve), Cerrittos, CA; two brothers, Roy Thomas (Amalia), Sana Maria, CA; and Robert Thomas, Tarzana, CA; seventeen grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
