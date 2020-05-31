Shirley Ann Thomas, of Newton, passed away at a local hospital on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was 76. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tommy Giddens officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 4-6 pm. Shirley was born on November 10, 1943 in Massac County, IL where she spent most of her childhood and graduated from Massac County High School. She then went to college is Chicago where she met her husband, Verlon. They would be married for almost 50 years. Shirley was a long-time member of Newton First Assembly of God. Shirley was a loving and kind person who loved the Lord and her family. She enjoyed cooking, listening to gospel music, and most of all, being with her family. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Edith Henley, her husband, Verlon Thomas, and her sister, Pauline Johnston. She is survived by her loving daughters, Mischelle (Charles) Andrews, Christie (Dale) Wyatt, and Laura (Robert) Jones; her 8 grandchildren, Reah (Billy) Thompson, Hali (Chris) Mason, Brandon (Kristen) Wright, Alexander (Kelly Cook) Andrews, Robert (Zowee) Jones III, McKenzie Jones, Aerick Jones, and Henli Jones; her 5 great grandchildren, Makaila Thompson, Jace Mason, Gannon Mason, Breeli Kate Mason, and Paisley Jones; 2 brothers, Bobby (Ethel) Henley and Ronnie (Gail) Henley; and her sister, Joyce Howell. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
