Tyrone Thomas, a long time resident of Alexandria, VA, surrounded by his siblings, made his final transition on September 5, 2019 in his childhood home town of Dothan, AL. He was 70. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00. AM at North Highland Baptist Church where the Rev. Robert L. Jones is pastor. Funeral service will be officiated by Rev. Eddie W. Thomas. Internment will follow at Oakey Grove Community Church Cemetery with Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary directing. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Viewing will also take place one hour prior to the service. His survivors include his son, Tyrone Thomas, Fairfax Station, VA and a daughter, Ashley Faye Thomas, Brooklyn, NY. Sisters: Brenda Thomas (Bill Algee) and Deborah Thomas both of Dothan, AL and one brother, Bernard Thomas, Atlanta, GA; one aunt Girleen Hayden, Irvington, NJ; one uncle Benton Fisher, Lamarque, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.