Ms. Ulrica Renee Thomas, age 42, of Troy, AL, passed away on May 16, 2020. Due to Covid-19 and ADPH guide lines a walk-thru visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, 1:00 PM at the Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary, "Because We Care."

