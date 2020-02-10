William Adger Thomas, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by loving family. He was 87 years old. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Pondtown United Methodist Church with Pastor Donna Cumbie officiating. Burial will follow in Pondtown United Methodist Church Cemetery with Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church. Adger was born January 18, 1933 to the late Reverend A. G. Thomas and Katie Spikes Thomas. He was married to the love of his life, Joan Poole, on November 25, 1950. They were happily married for 69 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ralph, Raimon, James, Miles, Mike and two sisters, Mogrette and Joann. Survivors include his wife, Joan Poole Thomas; three daughters, Glyn Stuckey (Jimmie), Bryn Woytek (Harold), and Lyn Luvin (Bill); grandsons, Jason Stuckey, Reese Woytek (Devin), Jared Woytek, and Justin Woytek (Makayla); three great grandsons, Logan, Josh, and Tyler Stuckey; brothers, Reverend John P. Thomas (Mary) and J Sherwood Thomas (Betty); and numerous loving sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and treasured friends. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Pondtown Cemetery Fund.
To plant a tree in memory of William Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.