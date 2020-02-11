William Adger Thomas, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by loving family. He was 87 years old. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Pondtown United Methodist Church with Pastor Donna Cumbie officiating. Burial will follow in Pondtown United Methodist Church Cemetery with Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church. The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice Care and all the nurses and aides who helped take care of him.
Thomas, William Adger
