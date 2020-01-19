Mrs. Millie "Jean" Sellers Thomley of Wicksburg went home to be with the LORD Friday, January 17, 2020 at Hartford Health Care. She was 85. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Wicksburg Assembly of God Church with Rev. Tim Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Mrs. Thomley was born October 5, 1934 in Houston County to the late William and Elvie Peters Sellers. Jean was a great woman of faith and a faithful and beloved member of Wicksburg Assembly of God Church and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, sisters: Ruth Wells, Lessie Owens, Ruby Hinson, and Etha Mae Sanders; brothers: George Sellers, Tal Sellers, and Emmett Sellers; great-grandson, Koda Ellenburg; and a son-in-law Ricky King all preceded her in death. Survivors include her children: Martha King, sons: Gayle Ellenburg (Lola), Roy Ellenburg (Cathy), and Jack Ellenburg (Angie); grandchildren: Chris King, Jason King (Holly), Hunter Ellenburg (Christie), Dillon Ellenburg, Andy Ellenburg, Amy Holley (Mike), Tracy Ellenburg, Clay Ellenburg (Adria), Eric Ellenburg (Barbara), and Shanda Drexler (Todd); 25 great grandchildren; sister, Alberta Brannon; several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
Thomley, Mrs. Millie "Jean" Sellers
To plant a tree in memory of Millie Thomley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.