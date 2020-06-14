Donald Cecil Thompson of Hartford, AL passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. He was 76 years old. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva with Rev. Les Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Hartford City Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Hartford Baptist Church or to the charity of your choice. Cecil was born in Geneva, AL on June 17, 1943 to the late Willis Bernard "Dock" and Bernice Gay Johnson Thompson. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a graduate of Geneva High School class of 1962. He retired from Civil Service as a firefighter of 24 years. In addition to this, he retired from AFS with 15 years as an aircraft mechanic. He also served in the Air Force, Coast Guard, and retired from the Army Reserve. Cecil was a patient man with many talents and gifts. He was a master at anything he set his mind too. He could build and fix almost anything, loved to garden, and attended Hartford Baptist Church for over 50 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Thompson and infant, Charles Thompson. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Verlon Thorne Thompson of Hartford; son and daughter-in-law, Richard "Rick" Thompson (Sue Ellen) of Hartford; daughter and son-in-law, Shawn Schmidt (Jeff) of Westville, FL; four grandchildren, Jeremy Thompson of Hartford, Joshua Thompson (Sarah) of Mobile, AL, Matthew Thompson of Hartford, AL, and Tiffany Schmidt of Geneva, AL; four great-grandchildren, Zoi Thompson, Rylen Thompson, and Ava and Alexa Creech; brothers and sisters-in-law, Don Thorne, Charles Thorne, Betty and Al Endicott, Eleanor Sconyers and Annette Walker; and several very special nieces and nephews. whwfuneralhome.com
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
promotion
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.