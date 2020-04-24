Edith Thompson of Seale passed away Monday morning, April 20, 2020 at Crowne Health Care of Eufaula, under the care of Covenant Hospice. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 in the chapel of Family First Funeral Care with Reverend Norman Garrison and Reverend Peter Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Plains Baptist Church Cemetery in Headland. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries