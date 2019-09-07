Emmett Guy Thompson of Enterprise, formerly of Dothan, Alabama, went home to be with our Lord on September 4, 2019. He was 84 years old. Emmett is survived by his wife of 30 years, Linda Land Thompson. Emmett opened his own shoe department in 1966 in Leon's Ladies Ready to Wear in Selma. His tireless work ethic and business savvy resulted in a partnership with Leon's, a 21 store chain. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Sorrells Funeral Home chapel, 4550 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise with Reverend Tony Deese and Reverend Jean Spikes officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. and continuing until time of service. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
