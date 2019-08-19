Janice Louise Thompson of Daleville, AL passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Flowers Hospital. She was 74. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Daleville with Rev. Bill Mansfield officiating. Burial will follow in Daleville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Daleville Assembly of God, 534 Holman Bridge Road, Daleville, AL 36322 or to a charity of your choice. Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her daughter, Angie Etheredge; son, Brian Etheredge; her husband, Earle Thompson, Sr.; mother, Gladys Dillard; father, James A. Thomas; sisters, Patricia Ann Keahee and Jewell Davis; brother, Earl Thomas. Survivors include her children, Andy Etheredge, Scott Etheredge (Kim), Lisa Etheredge Blanton (David), Chris Etheredge, Earle Thompson, Jr. (Jamea), Tanya Deavers (Joey); grandchildren, AJ Etheredge, Brandon Etheredge (Charlsie), Arielle Etheredge, Ethan Etheredge, Leslie Beckham (Dana), Lindsey Andrews (Jarod), Scott Deavers (Sara), Matthew Thompson; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Steve Crouch. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
