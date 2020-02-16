Mary Ann Thompson, a former resident of Dothan for over forty years, recently relocating to Ft. Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020. She was 69. A memorial Mass will be held at Saint Columba's Catholic Church at 2700 West Main Street Dothan, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Funeral services and internment will be in Baltimore, Maryland. Mrs. Thompson was born in Baltimore where she earned a Masters' Degree in Psychology. She relocated to Dothan, Alabama where she met and married James Thompson, who preceded her in death. She worked at the Army Safety Center on Fort Rucker Alabama for 34 years, retiring in 2012. Mrs. Thompson was active in many community organizations over the years and a supporter of local charities. Mary Ann was known for her courage, determination and generosity. She is survived by Lynn Thomas, Janice Snyder, Patricia (Trish) Hickey, numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Columba Catholic Church, 2700 West Main Street, Dothan, Alabama 36301.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

