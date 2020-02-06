Maxine Long Thompson, of Dothan, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ray Cobb officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 until 1:45 on Friday prior to service time. Flowers are being accepted or memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Mrs. Thompson was born December 31, 1927 in Henry County, Alabama to Daniel and Lela Woodham Cook and grew up in Midland City. In 1964, she moved to Dothan where she lived the remainder of her life. She enjoyed cooking and baking and loved her family. Mrs. Thompson is predeceased by her three husbands, Leonard Cleveland Kelley, Jr., Harold F. Long and Fredrick Norris Thompson; three sisters, Annie Pope, Hautie Freeman and Opal Jenkins; a son-in-law, Arthur Price and a daughter-in-law, Mary Kelley. She is survived by five children, Janice Denton (Dan) of Dothan, Barbara Hatfield (Mike) of Niceville, FL, Melba Price of Newville, Kenneth Kelley (Darcy) of Dothan and Sherri Gilley (Mike) of Dothan; fourteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Active pallbearers will be Tommy Price, Wiley Bland, Will Bland, Chris Gilley, Jeremy McKee and Michael Hatfield. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
