Morris Thompson, 86, of Pansey, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born in Houston County on November 1,1933 to the late Columbus Thompson and Lota Belle (Best) Thompson. A private burial will take place at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Pansey. Morris was a loving brother, uncle, and a friend to all whom he met. He enjoyed fishing, farming, and spending time with his family and friends. When his health allowed, he was a daily visitor at Ashford Senior Citizen Center and loved them people as family. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers: Norris Cecil, and Paul Thompson; sisters: Kate Dyess, Grace Silcox, and Ina Henning. Survivors include his sister: Pat (Robert) Carroll, brothers: Silas (Geraldine) Thompson, and Gerald (Mary) Thompson.
