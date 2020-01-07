Dr. Press Thornton Dr. Press Thornton, Jr., age 91, of Dothan, passed away Sunday January 5, 2020 at Extendicare Health Care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Columba Catholic Church with Father Patrick Gallagher officiating. A private family burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in the Parrish Hall of St. Columba Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Columba Catholic Church, 2700 West Main Street, Dothan, Alabama, 36301. Dr. Thornton was born on February 20, 1928 in Dothan, the son of Pressly L. Thornton, Sr. and Elsa Mae Roland Thornton. He was a 1946 graduate of Dothan High School and attended L.S.U. for two years as a member of the golf team. Dr. Thornton was a graduate of the University of Alabama and the U.A.B. School of Dentistry in Birmingham. Following his graduation, he entered the U. S. Air Force and served for two years. In 1956, Dr. Thornton began his dental practice in Dothan which he operated for 50 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Dothan Country Club, the Dothan Rotary Club and the Church Golf Group. He was a lifelong member of St. Columba Catholic Church where he faithfully served in numerous capacities. Dr. Thornton retired from his dental practice in 2005 and decided to try his hand at real estate. He proudly hung his license in his office at Coldwell Banker Alfred Saliba Realty. Press Thornton touched many lives and will be remembered for so many different reasons by so many people near and far. His family will remember his zest and appreciation for life as well as his sizeable sense of humor which made him an amazing, loving father and husband. Press always made sure his children knew he was proud of each one of them. Evelyn will continue to cherish their favorite spot by the kitchen window where they shared in the same prayer for so many years together. His friends and golf buddies will remember his entertaining outlook on life and lightheartedness on the golf course. Press was grateful for his talent but more importantly, he relished in the memories and friendships that the game of golf brought into his life. Press enjoyed spending his days on the golf course and was proud to be a part of The Press Thornton Future Masters which was founded by his father. The tournament will continue to grow and encourage all junior golfers to pursue their dreams. The residents of Dothan, Alabama will remember their own individual encounters with Press and how he made them laugh, smile, and feel special. He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Frederick Thornton and Charlie Hoffman; two sisters, Camille Coleman and Gloria Longino Merritt. Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Evelyn Farish Thornton; children and grandchildren, Camille and Jim Leonard (Elsa & Margaret); Press Thornton, III (Press IV & Lee) their mother, Monica; King and Stephanie Thornton (Evie & Luke); Lyn Thornton and Eddie Swindall; Elsa and Greg Hoffman (Camille & Sally); several nieces and nephews. Active pallbearers will be: Luke Thornton, Lee Thornton, Press Thornton IV, Ross Baker, Dr. Doss Cleveland, Bill Blount, Steve Blount, Kevin Klein, and Cal Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be: Dr. Clay Wright, Larry Palmer, Dr. Chris Byard, Rut Crawford, Chuck Harris and Sam Vann. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.