Mrs. Janet Michelle Thornton, Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Eddie W. Thomas officiating. Visitation will be Friday, May 8, 2020 from 4-6 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.

