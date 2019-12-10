Mr. Willie Gene Tice of Dothan passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the age of 70. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Hosea Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Flowers will be accepted.
