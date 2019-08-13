Ms. Clifford Atwell Tidwell, a resident of Midland City, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at her residence. She was 98. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 5-7 pm. Mrs. Tidwell was born on February 1, 1921 in Houston County. She enjoyed working in her flower beds, fishing with family, and sewing. Mrs. Tidwell was a long-time member of Grandview Baptist Church. Mrs. Tidwell was preceded in death by her husbands, Grady H. Atwell, Sr. and Herbert Tidwell, and by her 2 sons, Morris Atwell and Grady H. Atwell, Jr. Survivors include her daughter, Virginia Jones; her 7 grandchildren; her 10 great-grandchildren; and her 2 great-great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express a very special thanks to her granddaughter, Tanya Atwell White and her stepdaughter, Gail Tidwell for being such wonderful care givers to Mrs. Tidwell in her time of need. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.