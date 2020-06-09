Ms. Frances Sanders Tidwell, age 96, formerly of Palmyra, AL, formerly of Malone, FL died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her sisters home in Palmyra, AL. Frances was born August 22, 1923 to the late Julius Gilbert and Ivey Lois Johnson Sanders. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother: Mary Lillian Johnson Sanders; her husband: Cephas Love Wilson Tidwell; brothers: Tramel Sanders, J.R. Sanders, Perry Sanders, James Sanders, Will Sanders, Walter Sanders, and Herman Sanders; sister: Mary Emma Sanders Folmar; and an infant brother and sister. Frances attended Goshen High School through the eleventh grade and was offered a scholarship to Troy State Teachers College where she earned a degree in English. She had a long and successful teaching career of over 40 years teaching at Campbellton, Florida, Cottonwood, Alabama, and Malone, Florida. Ms. Frances was proud of the fact that her students were well prepared for college. She and her husband made their final home in Malone, Florida where they were active members of Malone First Baptist Church - in which they both taught Sunday school. After retiring, her time was spent volunteering at the library where she was a member of the Joy Club. She loved Malone, Florida and the people who resided there. A few years ago, she was presented an honorary diploma from Goshen High School, and was very proud of that honor, due to the fact that she did not graduate before going to college. Mrs. Frances was a strong lady of character who loved her students, friends, and family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy, AL. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:00 am from First Baptist Church of Malone, FL with the Rev. Kenneth Baggett and Bro. Ed Hamm officiating. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in in Pinecrest Cemetery in Marianna, FL. Survivors include her caretakers: Becky Baggett (Ken), Lois Finlay (Bill); her sisters: Jinene Drinkard, Aline Garrett (Chester), Bessie Grissette (James), Sara Taylor (Larry), Betty Phillips (Cephas), Elaine Wells (Butch); brothers: Oscar Sanders (Patsy), Ned Sanders (Nancy), Ted Sanders; sisters-in-law: Mary Alyce Sanders, Molly Sanders, Louise Sanders, Carrie Sanders; and a host of nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Sanders, David Sanders, Terry Sanders, Wade Sanders, Benji Sanders, Robb Finlay, John Baggett, and John Jones. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hopewell Cemetery Fund care of Bernard Richburg: 8091 County Road 2290, Goshen, AL 36035. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers: Ossie Burton, Mary Mahone, Mary Henderson, Dot Green, and Phyllis Knighten, the staff of Hospice Compassus for their outstanding care, and the staff of Noble Manor who served her well before having to leave the facility due to health issues. To sign the online guest register please visit us online at dillardfh.com.
