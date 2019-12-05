George J.T. Tillman, a residence of Dothan, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was 84 years old. Funeral services will be held at Sunset Memorial Home Chapel, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Brother Clarence Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Gates of Heaven Cemetery with Robert Byrd directing. The family will be accepting friends on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
