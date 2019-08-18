Ferrell Tindol of New Brockton Alabama passed away Saturday August 10, 2019 at age 86. The family will receive friends at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Hattie Tindol; his sisters, Grace Lunsford and Louise Rowland; and his brother Eugene Tindol. Ferrell was also preceded in death by his companion, Faye Kensington; and his dog, Duke. Ferrell is survived by his children, Suzan Tindol of Enterprise, Scot and Vikki Tindol of Mobile, and Kelly and Kristi Tindol of Geneva. He will be greatly missed by five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, the mother of his children Fay Hale, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ferrell was a loving father and friend, and beloved by all who knew him. He retired after a full career as a civilian employee on Fort Rucker, beginning 1956. He was a fantastic chef and a lover of animals. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the S.O.S. Animal Shelter in Enterprise, AL. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
