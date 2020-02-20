Jewel Flowers Tipsord, age 86, of Dothan, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Jewel was born June 19, 1933 in Pike County, Alabama to the late Oscar Flowers and Connie May Ballard Flowers. Jewel is preceded in death by her husband, Don Tipsord; her parents, Oscar Flowers and Connie May Ballard Flowers; her daughter, Sandra Donaldson; her step-daughter, Randy Tipsord; her great-grandson, Tripp Donaldson; her brothers, James Flowers and Carlos Flowers; and her sister, Janie Flowers. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Donaldson; her son, Eddie Donaldson, Sr.; her step-daughter, Patti Tipsord; her grandchildren, Miranda McQuain, Adam Miller, Ed Donaldson, Jr., and Jennifer Donaldson; her great-grandchildren, Alicia Martin, Jaimee McQuain, Madilyn McQuain, Allora Miller, and Lane Donaldson; her sister, Mary Killingsworth; numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held at 2:30 PM, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Charles Spivey officiating. Burial followed in Memory Hill Cemetery. www.wardwilson.com
