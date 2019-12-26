Ann Banks Todd, a resident of Dothan, Alabama passed away at her residence on December 24, 2019. She was 92. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 2 pm at First United Methodist Church with Dr. James Sanders officiating. A private burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the In Christ's Name Fund at First United Methodist Church, 1380 West Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301 or the Dothan Animal Shelter, 295 Jerry Drive, Dothan, AL 36303. Mrs. Todd was born on June 8, 1927 in Montezuma, GA. Ann attended Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia and had a modeling career in Atlanta, Georgia. In December 1948, she married James Chalmers Todd and moved to Dothan where they established Todd's, a men's and ladies' clothing store. Ann was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Fellowship Sunday School Class. She was a past member of the Dothan Service League and the Dothan Country Club. Ann loved to dance to Bill Farmer and the Moonlighters. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling and spending weekends with her family at her Compass Lake home. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. William Herman Banks and Henrye Kaigler Banks; and her husband, James Chalmers Todd. Survivors include her children, James C. (Lisa) Todd, Jr., William Banks (Karen) Todd and Stephen Page (Leanne) Todd; her grandchildren, Rosamond Todd, Leanne Todd, Meredith (Aaron) Weed, Banks Todd, Collins (Michael) Bird, James Todd and Elizabeth Todd; and her great-grandchildren, Abigail Todd and Allen Bird. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Todd, Ann Banks
To plant a tree in memory of Ann Todd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.