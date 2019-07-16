Olivia Yvonne Tolar, 81, of Pansey passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was born to the late Fred Lewis and Johnnie Bell Lewis (Dean) in Houston County. Funeral Service will be 3PM, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial to follow in Ashford City Cemetery. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Manley Tolar, Sr., brother: George Lewis, sister: Peggy Burnett and great-grandchild: Addie Kate White. Survivors include her children: Manley Tolar, Jr., Debbie (Tim) Shirley, and Teresa (Jimmy) Addison, grandchildren: Brad (Anna) Addison, Callie (Clarke) White, Dustin (Leah) Shirley, Ryan (Whitney) Shirley, Josh Tolar, Brantley (Jordan) McNeill and seven great-grandchildren.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.