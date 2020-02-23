Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ALABAMA... FLORIDA...GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER AT COLUMBIA L&D AFFECTING HOUSTON...JACKSON... EARLY AND SEMINOLE COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTEREST ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. IF YOU SEE FLOOD WATERS: TURN AROUND. DON'T DROWN. FOR GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, PLEASE GO TO WEATHER.GOV AND CLICK ON YOUR STATE. SELECT RIVERS AND LAKES AHPS UNDER CURRENT CONDITIONS AND CLICK ON YOUR RIVER POINT. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER AT COLUMBIA L&D. * UNTIL LATE SUNDAY NIGHT. * AT 7:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 108.2 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 106.0 FEET. * FORECAST: THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT: AT 108.0 FEET: LOW LYING AREAS BEGIN TO FLOOD ALONG OMUSSEE CREEK IN HOUSTON COUNTY FROM LIZARD LANDING CAMP TO THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER. &&