James Ervin Tomey passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at a local hospital. He was 78. Mr. Tomey was born on April 18, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He served in the US Army for 20 years and at the time of his retirement he was a Captain. During his service he completed two tours in Vietnam with The 4th Infantry Division. His awards included two Bronze Star Medals. Mr. Tomey was preceded in death by his daughter, Ramona Tidd and by his brother Glenn E. Tomey. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gladys W. Tomey; his daughters, April (Justin) Neely, Yogi Tomey, and Joy (Patrick) Gilliland; his grandchildren, Landon R. Neely, Zachary T. Gilliland, Wendy Revels, and Raymond Revels; and his siblings, Barbara Schumpf and Richard A. Tomey. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
