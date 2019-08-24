Mr. Samuel Jessie Tomlin of Echo, went home to be with the LORD, Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was 91. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Michael Smith and Rev. David King officiating. Interment will follow in the Highfalls Assembly of God Church Cemetery in Hartford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Mr. Tomlin was born August 25, 1927 in Geneva County to the late Shell and Ida Judah Tomlin. Sam was a great man of faith, possessed a kind and gracious spirit, and had a great sense of humor. He retired from Kings Church Furniture Manufacturing Company after 40 years of service. Sam was a loving husband, adoring father and Paw-Paw. Sam will be dearly missed! In addition to his parents, two sisters: Mazie Wheeler and Mary Hatcher; five brothers: A.J, Booster, D.C., Cullen, and Louie Tomlin all preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Sarah Tomlin, Echo; daughters: Denise Vedder (Brenton), Dothan, and Shirley Tomlin, Birmingham; sons David Tomlin (Theresa), Echo, and Danny Tomlin (Lindra), Tumbleton; four grandchildren: Lisa Bruner, Dana King (David), Catrina Tomlin, and Jessica Woodham (Scott); four great grandchildren: Rachel King, Payton Bruner, Taressa Trammell, and Slade Woodham; several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
