Mrs. Sharron Delane Toole Lott of Cottonwood passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at the age of 43. Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dale Worley officiating. Burial will follow in Mount of Olives Cemetery in Cottonwood. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, August 8, 2019. www.wardwilson.com

