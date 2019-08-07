Mrs. Sharron Delane Toole Lott of Cottonwood passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at the age of 43. Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dale Worley officiating. Burial will follow in Mount of Olives Cemetery in Cottonwood. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, August 8, 2019. www.wardwilson.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.