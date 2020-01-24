Winnie Evelyn Hobbs Trawick, a resident of Dothan, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at her residence. She was 89. Funeral services for Mrs. Trawick will be held at 2 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage with Reverend Kenneth Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 1:45 PM prior to the services at the funeral home. Mrs. Trawick was born June 7, 1930 in Grangerburg, Alabama to the late Leonard and Pearl Kornegay Hobbs. She attended Cottonwood High School and worked at Judy Bond in Ozark and later Sony. Mrs. Trawick was a member of Harvest Church and enjoyed cooking for her family. Mrs. Trawick is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Byron Trawick; son in law, Mike Price; sisters, Linda Mayes, Raddie Russell, Frances Pynes and Bonnie Louise Hobbs; brothers, S L Hobbs and Joe Neal Butler. Survivors include her children; Garry Trawick (Pam), Cynthia Franz (Ron), Shannon Butterworth (Greg); grandchildren, Misti Torres (David), Jamie Jenkins (Richard), Tabitha Smith (Keith), Michael Price (Danielle); great grandchildren, DJ, Alayziah and Jesyka Torres, Gracie, Mary Morgan and Pack Adkinson, Mallory and Riley Smith, Binya and Dov Price; sisters, Lessie Holland (Jerry), and Ann Shepard. www.southernheritagefh.com
Trawick, Winnie Evelyn Hobbs
