James (Mike) Triplett, a resident of Dothan, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was 68. Funeral services will be held at 5 pm on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tim Willis officiating. Graveside services will take place at 3 pm on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Stateline Cemetery in Stateline, Mississippi. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4-5 pm on Thursday. Mike was born on November 9, 1951 in Mobile, Alabama and lived there the early years of his life. He moved to Alabaster prior to moving to Dothan in 1978. Mike was larger than life and enjoyed living life to the fullest. He was a good Christian man and a fierce family protector. Mike worked with Farley Nuclear Plant for 35 years prior to his retirement in 2011. He loved the outdoors and being on Lake Eufaula fishing every chance he got. Mike was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church, where he was in the choir, and was director of the single's class. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Bill Triplett and his sister, Susan Triplett. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Doris Triplett; his sons, Marcus Triplett and Jeremy (Tracy) Triplett; his mother, Georgia Triplett; his brother, Billy Joe (April) Triplett; his sister, Carol (Leon) Edwards; his aunt, Helen James; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

