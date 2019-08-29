Mr. Steve Troutman, a resident of Slocomb, formerly of Ozark, died early Tuesday evening, August 27, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Dothan. He was 48. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ozark-Dale County Humane Society, PO Box 2502, Ozark, Alabama 36360. Mr. Troutman was a native of Sarasota County, Florida and moved to Ozark in 1976. He was a 1989 Graduate of G.W. Long High School in Skipperville. Mr. Troutman was currently employed by Smokey Joe's BBQ in Dothan. He was preceded in death by his father, John William Troutman. Surviving relatives include his mother, Genevieve McLaughlin Troutman, Ozark; three sisters, Cathy Yeatts, Becky Mixon (Mike), all of Ozark, and Emily Ingram (Holden), Dothan; nieces and nephews, Matthew Yeatts, Justin Mixon (Kallie), Austin Mixon, and Katie Ann Mixon; his special friend, Diane Battles, Slocomb. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.