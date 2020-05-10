Billy Wayne Tucker, age 60, of Midland City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in a local hospital. A Celebration of Life service for Billy will be held at 11 am Wednesday, May 12, 2020, in the chapel at Family First Funeral Care with Chaplain John Gormley and Reverend Joey Hudspeth officiating. Burial will follow in the Memphis Baptist Church cemetery. A gathering for family and friends will be Tuesday evening from 6 pm - 8 pm at the funeral home. Although some relief has been given, social distancing guidelines will be observed. Additional information may be obtained at www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com.

