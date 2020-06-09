Cynthia Jane Tucker, age 58, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Sunday, June 7, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 PM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Rev. Cliff Quincey officiating and Searcy Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Special Olympics, Coffee and Dale County, 218 Lakewood Drive, Enterprise, AL 36330. As a child Cindy attended Pinedale and Hillcrest Elementary schools where she created a lifelong special bond with Mary Cannon and Thad Morgan. She was very active in sports where she excelled in the "softball throw competition" in the Special Olympics. She enjoyed bowling and watching her brothers play football on Friday nights. She earned her certificate of completion from Enterprise City Schools. Growing up she taught herself sign language and she enjoyed signing the songs while she attended New Home Baptist Church, where she was also a member. Cindy T. loved unconditionally. She enjoyed animals, rainbows, National Geographic, loved making wind chimes and sock puppets and all things sparkly. She loved her Jesus most of all. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Randall and Virginia Tucker and a nephew, Chad Tucker. Survivors include three brothers, Randy Tucker (Kamie) Auburn, AL; Terry Tucker (Gail) Enterprise, AL; Dr. Tim Tucker (Judy) Dothan, AL; nieces and nephews, Todd Tucker (Kim) Tucson, AZ; Kelley Snell (Marty) Dothan, AL; Jodie Durden (Bill) Dothan, AL; Mathew Tucker (Kaitlyn) Enterprise, AL; Sadie Tucker, Auburn, AL; great-nephews, Tucker Snell; Kade Snell; Christian Durden; Brooks Durden; lifelong friends, Bob and Mary Cannon and Mark Jones. On behalf of the family we would like to thank the staff and special CNA's at Enterprise Health and Rehab for loving and going above and beyond in their care for Cindy. And, thank you to New Home Baptist Church family for their continued support of all of the residents of Enterprise Health and Rehab. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

