Leonard Alvin "Big L" Tucker Leonard Alvin "Big L" Tucker, age 47 of Slocomb, passed away Thursday evening, January 23, 2020 in a local hospital following an extended illness. Funeral services for Big L will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, January 28, 2020 in the chapel at Family First Funeral Care with George H. Ellison officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 6 p.m. Monday evening, January 27, 2020 at the funeral home. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries