HEADLANDTerry Ray Tucker, a resident of Headland died Wednesday morning July 31, 2019 at his home. He was 67. No services are planned for Mr. Tucker. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
