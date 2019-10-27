Jack D. Turley, 93, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born on October 15, 1926 in South Charleston, W.V. Funeral Services will be at 1PM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial to follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. He proudly served in the United States Navy. He is survived by his wife: Linda Turley and a sister: Betty Price.
