Ms. Annie Martha "Mot" Turner, age 60, of Bay Springs Community, Alabama passed away on January 14, 2020.

To send flowers to the family of Annie Turner, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 20
Visitation
Monday, January 20, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Annie's Visitation begins.
Jan 21
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
11:00AM
Saint Peter Community Church-Bay Springs
241 Marshall Road
Dothan, AL 36305
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Annie's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 21
Committal
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
12:00AM
Sardis Cemetery-Fortner Street
11901 Fortner Street
Dothan, AL 36305
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Annie's Committal begins.

Tags

Load entries