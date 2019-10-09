Mrs. Delores Turner of Malvern passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the age of 82. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, October 10, 2019 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Hosea Parker and James D. Adkinson officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 PM until 8 PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019. www.wardwilson.com

