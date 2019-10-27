Johnny Mitchell Turner, age 86 of Newton, passed away Thursday morning, October 24, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services were at 11 A.M. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in the chapel at Family First Funeral Care with Bimbo Turner officiating. Burial followed at Newton City Cemetery. The family received friends beginning at 10 A.M. Sat., at Family First Funeral Care. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com

