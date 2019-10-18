Mr. James W. "Jim" Turner, 95, of Opelika passed away October 16th at Bethany House in Auburn. A graveside service will be held 3:00pm Wednesday, October 23rd at Garden Hills Cemetery with Minister Jeannine Little officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until 2:30pm Wednesday, October 23rd at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.

