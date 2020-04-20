Mrs. Martha Tyler Turner, 89, of Blue Springs, went to be with her Lord Saturday, April 18, 2020 in an Ozark Nursing Facility. Funeral services for Mrs. Turner will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from Skipperville United Methodist Church with Reverend Freddie McCain and Pastor Randy Adams officiating. Interment will follow in Skipperville Community Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends in the church Tuesday from 10:00 AM until service time. Mrs. Turner was born December 6, 1930 in Blue Springs, Alabama to the late Johnnie Lenwood Tyler and Minnie Lee Hagler Tyler. She married Elwood J. Turner on Easter Sunday in March 1948. Martha lived life as a faithful wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved the Lord and remained faithful to Him. She began teaching Sunday School as a teenager and never missed an opportunity to serve in any way. She was a member of the Magnolia United Methodist Church for 52 years where she served as pianist and later led the singing. In 2000 she moved her membership to Skipperville United Methodist Church where she served in many ways. She loved both Churches and all the people there. Martha loved the Homemakers Club. Her first meeting was with her mother as she attended the meetings with her. She learned to love it and was Key Member for Dale County in 2015. A warm smile, a tender heart and a generous spirit made Martha a special leader in the United Methodist Women where she served in various offices in the local, district and conference. She led mission studies throughout the Dothan District for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Junior Turner; her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Paul Turner and Sue Grimes Turner; a brother and sister-in-law, Hubert and Joann Tyler; a sister and brother-in-law, Johnnie Ruth and Norman Dismuke. Survivors include two daughters, Lana Rogers (Robert) and Lesli Turner Vance (Ted); a son, Benny Turner; grandchildren, Kendra Rogers, Brittany Merritt, Tyler Turner, Ali Carpenter (Dustin); great grandchildren, Bryson McCrea, Braylee Munn, Anna Rogers, Zack Rogers, Austin Carpenter, Cami Carpenter and Turner Merritt. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ozark Health and Rehabilitation, April Tate CNRP and Peggy McCrae for the special care they gave to Mrs. Turner. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in her memory to Skipperville Community Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 214, Skipperville, Alabama 36374; or to The United Methodist Children's Home, 4001 Carmichael Road - Suite 235, Montgomery, Alabama 36106. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
