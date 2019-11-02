Damien Arnold Turpin, born February 27, 1973 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, passed away October 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Heather Casey Turpin and 2 children, Sarah 13, and Samuel 7; mother, Eleanor Turpin; brother, Aaron Turpin wife Darcie; nieces, Kennedy and Anna. Damien taught e-course Spanish for Hall County schools and was member of Buford United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. Damien was graduate of Woodward Academy and Auburn University, where he was active in Wesley Foundation, marching band, and choirs. He attended Candler Theological Seminar, sang with the Choraliers, and worked for Cokesbury Book Stores for many years. Visitation will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5 to 9 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel; 3481 Hamilton Mill Road, Buford. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 4 PM at Buford First United Methodist Church; 285 East Main Street, Buford. Damien's body will lie in state from 3:30 to 3:50 PM at the church. Friends and Family will gather in the Church Fellowship Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Damien Turpin Memorial Fund, an education fund that has been set up for Sarah and Samuel. Contributions can be made at any Wells Fargo Bank. Share memories of Damien at hamiltonmillchapel.com Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924
