Yvonne DeCarla Turvin, age 62 of Dothan, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at a local hospital. A Celebration of Life service for Yvonne will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Harper's Joy Assembly of God Church with Pastor Eddie Littlefield officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Yvonne was born November 30, 1957 to the late Robert and Dorothy Hughes Pybus. She lived all her life in the Wiregrass area. Yvonne was a homemaker and enjoyed playing the piano, singing, taking care of her cats, as well as gardening when her health would permit. She was a former youth group leader at Tabernacle United Methodist Church and a faithful member of Harper's Joy Assembly of God Church. In addition to her parents, Yvonne is preceded in death by a brother, Jackie Pybus. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Turvin of Dothan; two sons, Ashley Turvin and Dustin Turvin, both of Dothan; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis and Charlie Campbell of Dothan and Jane and Eddie Littlefield of Dothan; five brothers and four sisters-in-law, Roy Pybus of Panama City, FL, Danny and Crystal Pybus of Blakely, GA, Mickey and Joyce Pybus of Dothan, Don and Connie Pybus of Niceville, FL and Joey and Bobbie Pybus of Dothan. Two grandchildren, Baylee Turvin and Austin Turvin, both of Dothan, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
Turvin, Yvonne DeCarla
To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Turvin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.