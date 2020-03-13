Mrs. Zola Mae Tyer, age 76, of Kinsey, AL passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020; visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 5-7 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 11 AM at the Patterson St Freewill Baptist Church, Dothan, AL; burial will be follow at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

To send flowers to the family of Zola Tyer, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Georgette L. Scott's Memorial Chapel
814 Headland Ave
Dothan, Alabama 36303
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Mar 14
Committal
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:00AM
Gates of Heaven Cemetery
2106 Starling Road
Dothan, AL 36303
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Committal begins.

Tags

Load entries