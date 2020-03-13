Mrs. Zola Mae Tyer, age 76, of Kinsey, AL passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020; visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 5-7 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 11 AM at the Patterson St Freewill Baptist Church, Dothan, AL; burial will be follow at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Service information
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Georgette L. Scott's Memorial Chapel
814 Headland Ave
Dothan, Alabama 36303
814 Headland Ave
Dothan, Alabama 36303
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Mar 14
Committal
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Gates of Heaven Cemetery
2106 Starling Road
Dothan, AL 36303
2106 Starling Road
Dothan, AL 36303
Guaranteed delivery before the Committal begins.
MOST POPULAR
-
Walmart employee accused of stealing over $1K in fraudulent returns
-
Dothan attorney seeks resolution for Rehobeth Elementary teachers
-
Dothan officer dragged by vehicle operated by impaired driver
-
As cases surround Alabama, Dothan hospitals start screening for coronavirus
-
Houston County man could receive early release
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.