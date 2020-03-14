Zola Tyer Mrs. Zola Mae Tyer, age 76, of Kinsey, AL; Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 11 AM at the Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL, under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care."

To plant a tree in memory of Zola Tyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries