Mrs. Jeanette Underwood, age 57, of Midland City, AL passed away on September 14, 2019; visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 1:00 PM at the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Clopton, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

