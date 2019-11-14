James "Jimmy" John Uzialko, a resident of Westville, Florida, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was 53. Jimmy's wishes were for cremation and no services will be held at this time. Jimmy had a love for music, repairing clocks and being around family. He was witty, funny and loving. Jimmy was loved by everyone and will be truly missed. Jimmy is preceded in death by his father, Martin Harding and grandparents, Savario and Catherine DeMercurio. Survivors include his mother, Maria Rose Harding, Westville, FL; brothers, Robert Savario Uzialko, Geneva, AL, Joseph Martin Harding, Westville, FL, James Warren Harding and Martin Warren Harding, both of Brunswick, GA; sisters, Maria Rose Cordell (Carl),and Michell Lynn Harding, both of Geneva, AL, Tamara Jean Lindsey, Jacksonville, FL; nephews, Justin Penny, Robert Uzialko, Joseph Lindsey, Shawn Searcy, Joshua Penny and Joseph Martin Harding; nieces, Elizabeth Williams, Victoria Lindsey, Katherine Ladd, Samantha Collins, Jessica Harding and Gracie Harding; five great nieces and nephews. www.southernheritagefh.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.