Louise Vann, a resident of Dothan, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her residence. She was 91 years old. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Dothan with Rev. Bob Gross officiating.Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Robert and Toni Byrd · Sunset Memorial Park 1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City AL · (334) 983-6604
Vann, Louise
To plant a tree in memory of Louise Vann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
