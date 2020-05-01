Hazel (Diane) Vernon, 59, passed away peacefully, on April 29, 2020, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loved ones, after a short battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, a celebration of her life will be held for family and close friends at 11 am on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jimmy Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30-11 am. Interment will take place at 12:30 pm on Saturday in Pleasant Hills Baptist Church Cemetery in Slocomb, AL. Diane was a very special person who loved her family and children dearly. She treasured her role as NaNa to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She spent every moment she could with them, and gave everything she had of herself, to make sure that they knew how much she loved them. She had a special relationship with each of them and they had no doubt that her love was eternal. She also had a special bond with her sisters that was like no other. Diane loved to get in the car with her girls, Brandy and Candy, or her sisters, Lynn and Hope, and just ride dirt roads, singing at the top of their lungs. She also loved to be at home with them, dancing until they were exhausted. She recently taught her daughter, Candy, how to Two- Step, and even though she was too weak to stand, Candy held her up to dance. Diane was an amazing person and all who knew her loved her. She would call her family members every morning, just to say, "good morning, I love you". Almost every weekend, she would work in the yard, with her husband Jim, supervising and "telling" him what she wanted done, or they would go on long rides on their Harley Davidson motorcycles. After her daughter Brandy passed away, she found a love for Red Birds, two of which, would come visit her back patio. She would always say, Brandy and her mom had come to visit. Diane was born on May 7, 1960, in Slocomb, Alabama to Helen and James Bradshaw. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers; Edward and Earl Bradshaw all of Slocomb, AL., sister Peggy Royals of San Carlos, Ca. and daughter Brandy Sullivan of Valley, AL. She is survived by her loving husband James "Jim" Vernon of Enterprise, AL; her daughter Candy and Jeffrey Roth of Dothan, AL; her stepsons Shaun and Kelsea Vernon of Georgetown, TX, and Michael Vernon of Richmond, TX; her grandchildren, Tyler and Jake Sullivan, Logan, Colin, Zoey and Derek Roth; her great grandchildren, Jax, Truitt, Emerson, and Mackenzie; her brothers, Gary Legear and David Bradshaw, both of Slocomb, AL; her sisters, Lynn Bradshaw of Dothan, AL, Hope and her husband, Allen "hello Ass" French and Nadene Brown all of Bonifay, FL; her brother Wallace Bradshaw of Chipley, FL; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
