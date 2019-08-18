Early "Byrd" Vickers of Gordon passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at the age of 91 Graveside services will be held at 1 P.M. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr, John Mourey officiating and Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.
