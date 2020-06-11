Mrs. Debby Donna Rose Dieter Villarreal, a resident of Ozark, died early Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 at her home. She was 71. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 5:00 PM, Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Earl Bankston Memorial Chapel with Father John Doering officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

